Cocke County Sheriff: One dead after fire in Point Pleasant

NASCAR returns to Bristol May 30-31, but without fans
NEWPORT, Tenn. (WATE) — A fire claimed the life of a person in the Point Pleasant community on Tuesday.

According to a release from Cocke County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Derrick Woods on Thursday, a fire call came in at 9 a.m. from a home on Anise Way.

The Cocke County Fire Department, as well as the Centerview, Parrottsville and Long Creek volunteer fire departments responded to fight the fire. The Newport Rescue Squad and Cocke County EMA Director Joe Esway were also on the scene.

Five people were home at the time. Four of them were able to get out of the home, two of which were treated for smoke inhalation at Newport Medical Center. The remains of the fifth person were found Wednesday. No other information on the victim was given.

The home is a total loss, Woods said. The fire also destroyed two vehicles parked next to the home. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the investigation.

The victim’s remains were transported to the Cocke County medical examiners office for positive identification.

