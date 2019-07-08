NEWPORT, Tenn. (WATE) – The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an inmate that escaped bailiffs’ custody Monday.

CCSO says they are looking for William “Billy” Hance, age 47, who was being moved Monday from the Cocke County General Sessions Court back to the Cocke County Jail Annex, when he escaped.

Hance fled custody on foot while handcuffed in front, running down the courthouse stairs and exiting the building.

“The supervising officer was unaware that Hance had fled from his presence,” a CCSO statement reads.

Hance was in custody for the following charges:

Aggravated assault

Driving while license revoked

Reckless driving

Reckless endangerment

Kidnapping

Financial responsibility

Evading arrest

Failure to exercise due care

Failure to yield to an emergency vehicle

Failure to maintain his lane of travel

Anyone who sees Hance is asked to call 911.