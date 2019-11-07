Cocke County woman accused of first degree murder following residential shooting

COSBY, Tenn. (WATE) – One woman is dead and another woman is in custody following a deadly shooting at a home on Padgetmill Road Thursday morning.

According to the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the home around 4:40 a.m. where they heard several gunshots from inside the residence.

The suspect, identified as Martha Styles, was seen in a window holding a handgun and waving it around.

Deputies were also able to see another woman, seated in a recliner in the living room of the home, deceased.

The deceased female was identified as Adena Parton, who also lived at the home.

Styles eventually dropped the handgun and surrendered to officers, but not before smashing out a window of the house and climbing through it.

She was transported to the emergency room and was treated for cuts on her arms due to climbing through the window with broken glass.

Styles admitted to shooting Parton with the weapon, sheriff’s officials said, and she has been criminally charged with first degree murder and is being held on a $200,000 bond in the Cocke County Jail.

Motive is unclear at this time, but suspected drug use may be involved in this situation, sheriff’s officials said.