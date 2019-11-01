Cold weather doesn’t stop Knoxville trick-or-treaters

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Many trick-or-treaters were left dealing with Wednesday night’s cold temperatures.

The weather did not stop the fun of Halloween in several Knoxville neighborhoods, but some families did pay close attention to the forecast.

“We have blankets and coats and hats and as many layers as we can do with all of our kids,” said Tasha Spann, in Hardin Valley.

The families in Spann’s neighborhood decided not to let the weather get in the way of their trick-or-treating plans, though the thought did cross their minds.

“Our Facebook group has been blowing up with messages all day about the electricity being out and downed power lines and trees and the cold weather, and whether people with their smaller children should even bring them out considering how cold it is,” she said.

“We wore under layers, we’re ready for it,” said one trick-or-treater in the Island Home area. It’s a popular spot for Halloween night, typically drawing in thousands of people.

“We’ve still had a really good turn out compared to what I thought it was going to be, but not as many,” said Sean Sanford, who was passing out candy in the Island Home neighborhood.

Sanford said the cold weather may have made a slight impact, but the streets were still lined with trick-or-treaters.

“I’m glad to see all the kids turn out, and I hope everybody has a safe Halloween,” he said.

LATEST STORIES

HAUNTED TENNESSEE

View our “Haunted Tennessee” stories here!