College student finds 65 million-year-old Triceratops skull on first dig

(CNN) — A college student recently made the discovery of a lifetime in the badlands of North Dakota.

Harrison Duran, a fifth-year biology student at the University of California, Merced, teamed up with Prof. Michael Kjelland on a paleontology dig and discovered a triceratops skull.

Experts say the bones date back to the late Cretaceous Period about 65 million years ago.

The duo is not sharing the exact location of the dig sites, but believes more bones will be found there.

Harrison and Kjelland named the dinosaur “Alice” after the landowner. They say they plan to conduct more research on “Alice” and prepare the dinosaur for display.