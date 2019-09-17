Collision involving motorcycle, SUV sends both drivers to hospital

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – One man is reportedly in the hospital with life-threatening injuries and another driver suffered less severe injuries after a collision on Asheville Highway and Gov. John Sevier Highway Monday evening.

Initial crash scene investigations lead police to believe the motorcyclist ran a red light, colliding with a SUV.

Knoxville Police Department said Monday night that officers responded to a report of a vehicle collision involving a motorcycle and upon arrival, officers determined that a Chevrolet Suburban was traveling south from River Turn Road toward Gov. John Sevier Highway when a motorcyclist traveling west on Asheville Highway disregarded a red traffic signal and collided with the driver’s side of the SUV.

The motorcyclist sustained serious injuries and was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for what appeared to be life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the SUV was also transported to the hospital for less severe injuries.

KPD’s reconstruction unit and forensic technicians responded to the scene to continue the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.