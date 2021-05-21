Colorado school bus driver charged for allegedly slapping child who questioned wearing a mask

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (WJW) – A Colorado school bus driver was fired after allegedly hitting a child who questioned the requirement to wear a mask.

According to KXRM, the Fremont County bus driver was charged with child abuse causing injury, third-degree assault, and harassment.

Surveillance footage of the incident, which happened last month and was shared on Twitter, shows a man asking the child to wear a mask. The student responds “why?” and more crosstalk is heard.

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Colorado bus driver facing charges for allegedly slapping a 10-year-old girl over a mask dispute.



After asking questions for almost a month the bus driver was charged this weekend with harassment, assault, and child abuse causing injury.

Tonight on @KKTV11News pic.twitter.com/rknz6p5ZNJ — Ashley Franco (@AshleyKKTV) May 18, 2021

The video then shows the man striking the child across her face.

In a statement to the school district, the driver wrote “out of reaction, I slapped her once,” according to KKTV.

The district told FOX News they are currently investigating the situation and looking to find strategies to “support a safe ride to and from school.”