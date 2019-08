KANSAS CITY, MO – JANUARY 12: Andrew Luck #12 of the Indianapolis Colts throws a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first quarter of the game during the AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 12, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Colts quarterback Andrew Luck is retiring, according to a report from ESPN.

Adam Schefter of ESPN said in a Saturday night tweet that Luck has told the Colts he was retiring.

According to Schefter, a Sunday press conference will be the official announcement.