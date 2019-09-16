Columbus’ replica ships sail down Tennessee River into Knoxville

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Replicas of Christopher Columbus’ historic ships, the Nina and the Pinta, will be docking in Knoxville on Monday.

Earlier this month the ships made a stop in Lenoir City. This afternoon – The replicas are set to arrive at Calhoun’s on The River Monday afternoon and will be open to the public Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Both ships tour together as a new and enhanced ‘sailing museum’. While in port, the general public is invited to visit the ships for a walk-aboard, self-guided tour.

Calhoun’s On The River is located at 400 Neyland Dr in Knoxville.

Tickets start at $6. Children four and under are free. The boats will be on display until September 30.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter