Columbus’ replica ships sailing into Lenoir City

Replicas of Columbus’ ships the Nina and the Pinta are sailing to Lenoir City this weekend.

The replica ships will be docked at Fort Loudon Marina Friday until their departure Monday, September 16.

The ships tour together as a new and enhanced ‘sailing museum’. Their mission is to educate the public and schools about the caravel, a Portuguese ship used by Columbus and many early explorers to discover the world.

While in port, the public is invited to visit the ships for a walk-aboard, self-guided tour. Tickets start at $8.50 for adults, $7.50 for seniors and $6.50 for kids aged 5-16. Children 4 and under get in free.







