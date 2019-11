Dave Chappelle is honored with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Washington. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Comedian Dave Chappelle will be performing next month in Asheville.

According to a news release, the stand-up comic will be performing at the Thomas Wolfe Auditorium at the U.S. Cellular Center on Dec. 11.

Tickets for the show range from $69.50 to $89.50, and they will go on-sale on Wednesday, Nov. 27 online, as well as at the box office.

