Comedian Jim Gaffigan coming to Knoxville Civic Auditorium-Coliseum

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Civic Auditorium-Coliseum announced on Monday that comedian Jim Gaffigan would be coming to its venue this year.

The KCAC stating Gaffigan’s comedy tour, “The Pale Tourist” would be making a stop on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020.

Gaffigan isn’t the only comedian to be making a stop at the KCAC this year: Louis C.K., Bert Kreischer and Jerry Seinfeld also have booked shows for the spring.

Tickets for the Jim Gaffigan show go on sale Friday, Feb. 7 at 10 a.m.

TICKETS | For more information, click here.

