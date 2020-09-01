Commemorating the 65th anniversary of the desegregation of Oak Ridge Schools

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — September 6 marks the 65th anniversary of the desegregation of Oak Ridge Schools. Two Oak Ridge historians are working to make sure this important piece of local history is never forgotten.

Rose Weaver and Martin McBride have spent the last two years researching and gathering artifacts to ensure the history of the Oak Ridge 85 is preserved and honored.

In September of 1955, Oak Ridge Schools were among the first in the southeast to integrate after the 1954 passing of Brown v. Board of education. The move was ordered by the Atomic energy commission (now the Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration).

Before integration, Black students attended a school in the Scarboro community. They left and integrated Oak Ridge High School and Robertsville Junior High. The integration was reported as a smooth and quiet transition, but Black students suffered in silence.

Fred Guinn, one of two of the first black players on the Oak Ridge basketball team, wasn’t allowed to go to away games because of the segregation rules at other schools.

“They were spit at, there were racial epithets, there were some fist fights, they were demeaned. But the most mental thing was going into a classroom and not really knowing who some of these students were,” Weaver said.

Many of the Oak Ridge 85 are still living today, and many of them are local, which was one of the reasons the anniversary committee says this commemoration was long overdue.

“Great-nieces, granddaughters and sons don’t realize that their grandparents or aunts or uncles living in their households were apart of the 85. They’ve been astonished, they’ve been amazed,” Weaver said.

This desegregation was closely monitored by other schools throughout the south. Sixty-five years later, we celebrate the actions of those 85 students that helped shape America’s future.