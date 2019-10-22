Comments by Sevier County commissioner drawing sharp criticism

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Comments by Sevier County Commissioner Warren Hurst, who represents the county’s 1st District, during a Monday meeting are getting push back from multiple directions.

The comments came from an open commission meeting.

We do not have exact quotes. We’re working to obtain video and/or minutes from the meeting. The agenda lists a resolution declaring support of the Second Amendment.

A representative for GLAAD, a LGBTQ advocacy media group, wrote us to say Commissioner Hurst attacked presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg for being gay. The representative also said Hurst said Monday night he believes his rights as a white man have been diminished.

GLAAD took to Twitter saying:

“These statements from Sevier County Commissioner Hurst are completely unacceptable and ridiculous, especially coming from a county official. Call Hurst at 865-453-8513 and demand he apologize to his constituents.”

Assistant Sevier County Mayor Perrin Anderson sent this statement:

“The statements made by Commissioner Hurst at the Sevier County Commission meeting of October 21, 2019, do not reflect the opinion or position of Sevier County administration. Sevier County is an Equal Opportunity Employer and does not discriminate based on race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, or status in any other group protected by law.”

Public Information Officer for the city of Sevierville Bob Stahlke sent this statement:

“On October 21, 2019, Sevier County Commissioner Warren Hurst made several offensive remarks during an open commission meeting that have produced much concern and rightful indignation, within our city and beyond. Although Sevier County government is separate from Sevierville City government, we realize that these remarks still impact all of us living and working in this area.

The city of Sevierville Board of Mayor and Aldermen and city administration reject bigotry and prejudice towards any and all persons. As such, we strongly condemn the remarks of Commissioner Hurst. Mr. Hurst’s remarks do not reflect the feelings of our residents, who are friendly, caring people and neighbors. The city of Sevierville and the entire Smoky Mountain community is a welcoming place for the millions that visit our region and the thousands who live here.

The city of Sevierville does not discriminate in our business interactions, hiring, or attitudes towards our visitors or residents.

The city of Sevierville is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate on the basis of sex or handicap in its programs or activities pursuant to Public Law 93-112 or 101-336. The city of Sevierville does not discriminate based on race, color or national origin in federal or state sponsored programs, pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (42 U.S.C. 2000d.)”

We’ve reached out to Commissioner Hurst for comment and have not heard back at this time.