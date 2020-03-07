Community brings teddy bears, stuffed animals to Muddy Creek Rd. where TBI said they believe they have found Evelyn Boswell’s remains

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- Within an hour of News Channel 11’s live reports from a property where authorities said they believe they have recovered the remains of missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell, community members could be seen placing teddy bears and other stuffed animals under a tree.

According to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, investigators searched the property of a family member in the 500 block of Muddy Creek Road on Friday evening after receiving new information in the case.

The sheriff’s office says the property belongs to a family member of Evelyn’s mother, Megan Boswell. According to property tax records, Tommy Boswell Sr., Evelyn’s grandfather, owns that property.

Tommy told News Channel 11 in February that he called the Department of Children’s Services to report Evelyn missing.

Photo: WJHL

