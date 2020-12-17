Community giving back to Sevier County paramedic in need

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Sevier County paramedic is in intensive care after he suffered a medical emergency while on the job.

Daniel Harmon has been a first responder for most of his life. He started his career as a volunteer firefighter continuing his education to become part of management.

Early Tuesday morning, Harmon was on the job and was just getting back from a call when he began not feeling well. He was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where they found that he had a brain bleed. Harmon is in the ICU as of Wednesday night.

Harmon and his wife, Cassie, share seven kids ranging in age from 7 to 17. Cassie, who is also a paramedic says it’s hard to be on this side of a medical crisis.

“He is an amazing husband and father, he does everything for us,” said Cassie Harmon.

With all that is going on, Harmon’s friend and co-worker, Chris Heckman has set up a GoFundMe account to help with medical bills and other expenses.

“You couldn’t ask for a better person,” said Heckman.

If you would like to donate, click here.

Cassie Harmon gave us an update on her husband’s condition Wednesday afternoon. She says he was able to follow commands with his eyes as well as wiggle his fingers and toes. Both are good signs in his long recovery process.