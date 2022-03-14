KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Area Urban League (KAUL) is working to round out the hiring for 20 community health navigators after being awarded funding to increase COVID-19 vaccination rates among the hardest-hit and highest-risk communities.

One of those high-risk communities is the African American community. Of the more than nine-million Tennesseans who have been vaccinated, less than 500,000 of those are African American, according to the latest numbers from the Tennessee Department of Health.

“We are trying to target the hardest-hit communities,” said Terrence Carter, the Vice President of Economic and Business Development for the Knoxville Area Urban League. “We are really trying to fix that problem and we want the community to be a part of this to help us get this done.”

Carter said he feels it’s these new community health navigators that will help get more shots into arms. He spoke about why some people may be hesitant.

“Particularly young people sometimes feel invincible, you know, they haven’t been sick and I think people are sometimes afraid of taking needles in their arms,” said Carter. “It’s a range of different reasons and issues people have, some just don’t trust the government.”

To get the job done, KAUL is partnering with New Directions Health Care Solutions.

“Well, it’s important to get all numbers up, but people of color are disproportionately impacted because of several reasons,” began President and Founder of New Directions Health Care Solutions, Cynthia J. Finch. “Because of access, because of misinformation, because of just not having the sheer time and when the vaccination clinics are open they’re at work.”

Finch, who plays a role in training the navigators, spoke about what they would be doing.

“They’ll be setting up in front of businesses, going to churches in the lobby, they’ll be going to grocery stores, to events, setting up tables, giving out literature talking to people,” she said. “They will know what the message should be, be able to answer questions appropriately and correctly to encourage being vaccinated.”

It’s a move both Finch and Carter hope can make a difference in their community and get it closer to normalcy.

“We really do need a healthy community, that gives us a healthy workforce and healthy economy,” said Carter.

The KAUL is looking for another ten community health navigators. A background in health care is not necessary. The program lasts ten months with the navigators making $17 an hour. Those interested can email KAUL at CHN@thekaul.org or call 865-524-5511.