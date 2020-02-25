Live Now
Community organizes prayer vigil in Mendota, Va. Tuesday night for missing Evelyn Boswell

by: Bianca Marais

Source: Megan Boswell

MENDOTA, Va. (WJHL) – Community members in Mendota, Virginia are planning a prayer vigil for the missing 15-month-old that sparked an AMBER Alert a week ago, Evelyn Boswell.

The vigil is planned to take place outside the Mendota Community Center at 6:30 p.m. and the public is encouraged to attend.

Event organizer Jennifer Bear told News Channel 11 that she is from the Hiltons, Va. area, and the Mendota Community Center “seemed like the best place” to host the vigil.

“We’ve been following the case since the AMBER Alert was issued and we’re just really concerned for her safety,” Bear said. “The more people pray for her, the better.”

A local preacher, Jimmy Darnell, is set to pray at the vigil.

The community center is located at 2562 Mendota Rd, Mendota, Va.

