Community prays for sole survivor of Saturday’s plane crash in Lafayette

Fellow parishioners gathered Sunday afternoon to pray for the sole survivor of Saturday’s fatal plane crash in Lafayette.

The crash happened shortly after 9 a.m. near Feu Follet Road and claimed the lives of 51-year-old Ian E. Biggs, the plane’s pilot; 59-year-old Robert Vaughn Crisp II. 51-year-old Gretchen D. Vincent and 15-year-old Michael Walker Vincent, who died a day before his 16th birthday.

Stephen Wade Berzas survived the crash and is listed in critical condition at a local hospital, according to the Lafayette Fire Department.

According to a Facebook post, parishioners at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart and St. John’s Catholic Churches prayed the Rosary for Berzas’ health of mind, body, and spirit.