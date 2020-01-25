Community rallies around Morgan Co. teen paralyzed in car crash

SUNBRIGHT, Tenn. (WATE) – The Morgan County community is rallying around a teen left paralyzed after a car crash.

Sarah Durham’s family told us the Sunbright seventh grader is in the ICU at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.

WATE 6 On Your side reporter Elizabeth Kuebel traveled to Sunbright, as the community hopes to make a big impact on the student’s family.

Two rival high school teams came together with a goal that’s bigger than the game: supporting a Morgan County teen and her family.

“Sunbright, I really expected it from you guys, but Wartburg you guys are awesome. I couldn’t thank you guys enough, really,” Sarah’s brother Zach told the crowd.

The night kicked off with a message from Zach and a moment of prayer. Then, the basketball team from her school and the one they’re facing, Wartburg, showed support both on and off the court. Players wore shirts labeled #teamsarah, and classmates collected donations for medical expenses.

“We’re a small county, we’re a tight-knit community, people are intertwined in so many ways, so when the Wartburg students heard what had happened they wanted to be able to step forward and show support for Sarah and her family,” said Bill Hunter, Director of Student Services at Morgan County Schools.

“When something tragic likes this happens, everybody loves nothing more than coming together and helping out people in need,” said Zach Durham.

Sarah’s loved ones say she’s keeping her spirits high and continuing to flash the smile she’s known for. They’re leaning on their faith to help them through.

“My family knows that we have a God who is able, we really do, we know that He is going to bring a miracle out of this,” Zach said.

Sunbright school officials tell us they collected more than $3,600 in donations Friday night. Administrators say you can continue to drop off donations at Sunbright for the Durham Family.