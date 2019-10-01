Community rallies behind Sevierville newlyweds who lost apartment in fire

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Sevierville gym community came together to support two of their own.

Riverpark Apartments in Sevierville caught fire earlier this month. It left nearly 30 people displaced, including a couple getting married the next day.

That couple’s gym Workout Anytime collected money and gave it to them Monday.

When we first introduced you to the Smiths they were about to leave for their honeymoon. They’re now back and getting ready to move in to their new home.

They’ll still live at Riverpark Apartments but in a different unit, after their previous one was damaged by water and smoke.

“We also support the community in any way we can,” said gym owner Krish Rao.

“This is wonderful. This kind of support from the community and especially from a home gym, it makes you feel great,” Justin Smith said.

Workout Anytime raised almost $1,000 for the couple through a raffle drawing. They’ll use the money to help them start over. They lost their apartment in a fire just one day before they got married.

“It’s definitely not how we expected to spend the first two or three weeks of our marriage, but that’s what it’s been and we’ve just gotten through it. With the support of our community it’s been easier than what we would have imagined,” Lauren Smith said.

And they’re now getting ready for what’s ahead. Lauren and Justin will relocate to a new unit at the same complex.

“As far as our section of the apartment, they have fenced those off and it’s unsafe for people to go back in there,” Lauren said.

In the weeks since the fire, the Smiths say they’ve seen an overwhelming amount of support. But it’s the thought behind the money and donations that means the most to them.

“We’re just thankful for the support and we’re super excited to get back on our feet and get some normalness in our lives and just live normal as a married couple,” said Lauren.

Justin is the courtesy officer at the apartment complex, so he says he works with the property manager. He told us the Red Cross is still paying for the people displaced to be in a motel. He also says some have found other housing and moved into different apartments.