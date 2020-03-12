Community reacts after TBI confirms remains are of 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials announced Wednesday evening that the remains found on March 6 have been confirmed as the remains of 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell.

The tweet from TBI said, “WATCH: We have a sad update to pass along in our ongoing search for answers in the death of 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell. Remains found on Friday evening have been confirmed to be those of the little girl.”

TBI: Human remains found positively identified as Evelyn Boswell

Members of the community continue to leave items at memorials for Evelyn, like the one set up at the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

“We wanted to come out to show love and support…and we will miss her,” said Payton Begley.

“She didn’t deserve this,” said Lisa Hale. “She feels like a part of us…every one of us. So I want justice…and I want it served right.”

Earlier Wednesday, News Channel 11 spoke with Evelyn’s grandfather, Tommy Boswell Sr., on the phone. He said he didn’t want to speak on camera but did issue a joint statement with other family members.