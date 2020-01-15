Community remembering the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Nearly 52 years after his death, residents of Knoxville are still reminiscing the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

On Wednesday, the Community Evangelistic Church in Knoxville kicked off events by holding an Interfaith Prayer Service.

RELATED: Public invited to ‘2020 King Week Celebration’ activities leading to Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

During this service, a community of different faiths took the podium – all spreading a message of peace, love, and unity.

The Chair of the Martin Luther King Commemorative Commission told WATE 6 On Your Side that remembering King’s legacy is something the youth will need to do.

“They know who he is but they don’t know what he has done,” said Deborah Porter. “I think that is the legacy that we must continue to provide for them in order for them to understand it’s more than just ‘let freedom ring.’ He talked about social and economic justice and equality – all those things that come together, the interfaith, if you will, of religions love peace, unity and bring everyone together so I think that’s one of the things that the children of our youth are missing, if you will.”

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. spent some time in Knoxville according to Porter.

“Years ago, he came to Knoxville College and he was the keynote speaker for one of the commencements,” said Porter.

Wednesday was just the beginning of events leading up to the holiday.

LATEST STORIES