Compassion Ministries gifts groceries to over one hundred families

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Compassion Ministries helped hundreds of families Saturday with their drive through mobile pantry. The organization set up shop at Linden Elementary school in Oak Ridge and loaded up car after car.

Each family received around $300 worth of groceries. Compassion Ministries executive director Robin Rolland says it’s something they wanted to do to relieve some of the stress caused by the pandemic.

“If we can just take an opportunity to show them that we care and that we’re all going to get through this and food would be the last thing that they would have to think of today, that maybe they could use those funds to help the kids get back to school, or maybe pay an electric bill, or car note or house payment or rent.” Rolland said.

Some say this event was a blessing in more ways than one. Marla Weber was one of the recipients, she says she cares for 9 children and spends over $2500 a month on groceries. While the food was a blessing, she says she was also grateful that her children got to see the community come together to help those in need.

“Let alone helping with food, you’re showing my children what community means. I think it’s great for them too to see how the community works together and for them to learn resources and also for them to help out.” Weber said.

Compassion Ministries was able to serve over 100 families.

