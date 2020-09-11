Computers available for limited use at Knox County Public Libraries starting Monday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County library computer will be available for limited use starting next week, according to Mayor Glenn Jacobs.

The need for library computers came up during a Knox County Health Board meeting earlier this month in a public forum.

Mayor Jacobs said they’ll be available for limited use starting Monday.

