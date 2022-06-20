KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Campbell County churches have been getting some strange letters. The sheriff’s office calls them “very concerning”.

The letters have been left on the front door of several local churches, a Masonic lodge, and at least one business according to CCSO. Sheriff Robbie Goins says the letters do not have any direct threats, but the disturbing content within the letters is causing his office to take them very seriously. The FBI and the Tennessee Highway Patrol are helping with the investigation.

“We don’t see any significant threat at the moment and we want people to continue to go to church and go to their place of worship. We’re working on this vigorously til we find a conclusion to it,” said Goins.

If your church or business has received one of the letters, you are asked to call Campbell County Sheriff’s Office Tip line at (423) 562-8095. If possible, Goins says to not touch the letter to help preserve evidence.

His office is holding a town hall event on church safety on June 23 at 6 p.m. at Jacksboro First Baptist Church.