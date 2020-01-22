Condemned inmate chooses electric chair for February execution

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Condemned Tennessee inmate Nicholas Sutton has chosen the electric chair as his method of execution, according to the Tennessee Department of Correction.

Sutton is scheduled to be executed by the state on Feb. 20

Sutton was sentenced to death in 1985 for stabbing fellow inmate Carl Estep to death after a confrontation over a drug deal.

The condemned inmate, now 58, was 23 years old at the time and already serving a life sentence for killing his grandmother when he was 18 years old. He had also been convicted of murdering Charles Almon and John Large in North Carolina when he was 18.

Lawyers for Sutton sent a petition to Governor Bill Lee on Ja. 14 asking for him to be spared from execution.