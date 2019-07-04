Condolences pour in after Nashville officer killed while on-duty

Officer John Anderson (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Condolences from agencies across Middle Tennessee have poured in wake of the death of Metro Officer John Anderson. 

Officer Anderson was killed in a crash near downtown Nashville in the early morning hours of July 4, 2019.

“The Nashville Fire Department joins our brothers in blue at the Metro Nashville Police Department in mourning the loss…

Posted by Nashville Fire Department on Thursday, July 4, 2019

We want everyone to remember what today is all about. We ask you to pause from today’s activities to remember the loss…

Posted by Ashland City Fire Department on Thursday, July 4, 2019

‪Our thoughts and prayers are with Metropolitan Nashville Police Department and the family of Ofc. John Anderson. ‬Anderson died in a fiery crash after being struck by a vehicle driven by a 17-year old female.

Posted by Murfreesboro TN Police Department on Thursday, July 4, 2019

