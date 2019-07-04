Condolences pour in after Nashville officer killed while on-duty

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Condolences from agencies across Middle Tennessee have poured in wake of the death of Metro Officer John Anderson.

Officer Anderson was killed in a crash near downtown Nashville in the early morning hours of July 4, 2019.

We join with many others in extending our deepest condolences to the @MNPDNashville family and the family and friends of Officer John Anderson, who died in an on-duty car crash this morning in East Nashville.



Our hearts are with you.



— TBI (@TBInvestigation) July 4, 2019

"The Nashville Fire Department joins our brothers in blue at the Metro Nashville Police Department in mourning the loss…

We want everyone to remember what today is all about. We ask you to pause from today's activities to remember the loss…

Our thoughts and prayers are with Metropolitan Nashville Police Department and the family of Ofc. John Anderson. Anderson died in a fiery crash after being struck by a vehicle driven by a 17-year old female.

Our heartfelt condolences go to Metropolitan Nashville Police Department as they mourn the loss of one of their own. We salute Ofc. John Anderson for his service, and stand with our brothers and sisters in blue during this awful moment. — Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) July 4, 2019

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Officer Anderson's family and the entire @MNPDNashville Police Department. — THPNashville (@THPNashville) July 4, 2019