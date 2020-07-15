BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL)- News Channel 11 viewers and our camera crew captured a Confederate flag flying over Bristol Motor Speedway Wednesday afternoon.
It was in June when we first reported NASCAR officially banned the display of the Confederate flag at its events and properties.
The flag flown over Bristol Motor Speedway on Wednesday had a URL listed that takes you to the Sons of Confederate Veterans website.
LATEST STORIES:
- Walmart asking customers to pay with cards amid ongoing national coin shortage
- Virtual summer camps in Knoxville
- Maryville’s Parkway Drive-in to host ‘A Night at the Drive-in’
- Confederate flag spotted flying over Bristol Motor Speedway ahead of All-Star Race
- Pandemic hits women harder in jobs, health care