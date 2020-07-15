Confederate flag spotted flying over Bristol Motor Speedway ahead of All-Star Race

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL)- News Channel 11 viewers and our camera crew captured a Confederate flag flying over Bristol Motor Speedway Wednesday afternoon.

It was in June when we first reported NASCAR officially banned the display of the Confederate flag at its events and properties.

The flag flown over Bristol Motor Speedway on Wednesday had a URL listed that takes you to the Sons of Confederate Veterans website.

Photo: WJHL

A Confederate battle flag is pulled behind a plane over Bristol Motor Speedway before the NASCAR All-Star auto race in Bristol, Tenn, Wednesday, July 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

A plane pulls a Confederate battle flag over Bristol Motor Speedway before the NASCAR All-Star auto race in Bristol, Tenn, Wednesday, July 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

A plane pulls a Confederate battle flag over Bristol Motor Speedway before the NASCAR All-Star auto race in Bristol, Tenn, Wednesday, July 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

