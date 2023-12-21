WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – A memorial has been removed at Arlington Cemetery that honored confederate soldiers, after a temporary injunction was lifted by federal Judge Rossie Alston.

The injunction was ordered Monday by Alston, who said he did so after an urgent call from the memorial’s supporters claiming that gravesites were being desecrated and disturbed by the removal.

At the hearing where the injunction was lifted Tuesday, Alston said that he toured the site after the call and saw it being treated respectfully.

Congress voted in 2021 for a bill that would “remove all statues of individuals who voluntarily served the Confederate States of America from display in the United States Capitol.” An independent commission recommended the memorial at Arlington Cemetery in a report to Congress last year.

The statue includes a Black woman depicted as “Mammy” holding what is said to be the child of a white officer, and an enslaved man following his owner to war.

The Associated Press was used as a source in this story.