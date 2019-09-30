Confirmed Legionnaires’ cases now at 79 in NC, SC, officials say

BUNCOMBE CO., NC (WSPA) – Health officials in North Carolina say they have now confirmed 79 total cases of Legionnaires’ disease, most of them in western North Carolina.

Many of the cases appear to be involving people who reported attending the NC Mountain State Fair in Fletcher, NC.

The fair was held from September 6 through September 15.

Anyone who attended the fair and is experiencing cough, fever, or shortness of breath is asked to call their healthcare provider as soon as possible and talk to them about Legionnaires’ disease.

There are also four confirmed cases of Pontiac Fever, which is caused by the same bacteria as Legionnaires’ disease.

One person has died in Buncombe County from the disease.

Total cases by county:

County Confirmed Cases Buncombe 34 Haywood 5 Henderson 21 Jackson 1 Madison 5 McDowell 2 Mitchell 1 Rutherford 1 Transylvania 3 Yancey 1 Other counties in NC 4 South Carolina 5 TOTAL 83

Of the cases, the North Carolina Division of Public Health says 60% of cases are men and 55 required hospitalization.

Health officials want to identify the source of the Legionella bacteria in order to prevent another outbreak in the future.

They are encouraging people to report possible cases to the Division of Public Health by calling 919-733-3419.