CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Construction of the first-ever Buc-ee’s location in Tennessee continues as they prepare to open their doors in 2022.

Spanning over 53,000 square feet, the travel center will feature more than 100 fuel stations, award-winning restrooms, and thousands of food offerings that have made the Texas-based chain one of the most popular stops for travelers in the country.

The chain of gas stations boasts a dedicated fan base that flocks to its nearly 40 locations for its Texas barbecue, homemade fudge, Beaver Nuggets, jerky and pastries.

The Crossville Buc-ee’s will be located at 2045 Genesis Road. The new outpost is part of Buc-ee’s multistate expansion across the South that began in 2019; joining two recently opened locations in Florida, as well as stores in Georgia and Alabama.

Weeks after announcing the first Buc-ee’s location in Tennessee, company officials announced the largest Buc-ee’s Family Travel Center they have ever built is coming to Sevier County.

A 74,000-square-foot flagship Buc-ee’s Family Travel Center, complete with 120 fueling positions, EV Charging stations, and a car wash over 250 feet long, is expected to open at Exit 407 in Sevierville in 2023.

