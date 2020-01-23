Construction of Powell birthing center nearly complete

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Construction at the birthing center at Tennova Healthcare’s North Knoxville medical center in Powell is nearly complete.

Crews are now working on the finishing touches.

The 17,500-square-foot maternity unit features private patient rooms, eight birthing suites for labor, delivery and recovery as well as a fully-equipped newborn nursery and c-section operating room.

The birthing center is expected to be fully operational in early February pending a certificate of occupancy from the Tennessee Department of Health.