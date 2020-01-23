Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Construction of Powell birthing center nearly complete

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Construction at the birthing center at Tennova Healthcare’s North Knoxville medical center in Powell is nearly complete.

Crews are now working on the finishing touches.

The 17,500-square-foot maternity unit features private patient rooms, eight birthing suites for labor, delivery and recovery as well as a fully-equipped newborn nursery and c-section operating room.

The birthing center is expected to be fully operational in early February pending a certificate of occupancy from the Tennessee Department of Health.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter