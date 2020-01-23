KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Construction at the birthing center at Tennova Healthcare’s North Knoxville medical center in Powell is nearly complete.
Crews are now working on the finishing touches.
The 17,500-square-foot maternity unit features private patient rooms, eight birthing suites for labor, delivery and recovery as well as a fully-equipped newborn nursery and c-section operating room.
The birthing center is expected to be fully operational in early February pending a certificate of occupancy from the Tennessee Department of Health.
- Painting of Jesus unscathed after Cocke County church fire
- Friends and family of Middle TN pastor stranded in India ask for letters to President Trump
- Construction of Powell birthing center nearly complete
- Thousands of flowers from Kanye West’s Pigeon Forge concert donated to charity
- Former Knoxville police chief tapped for presidential panel