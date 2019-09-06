Construction-related power outage affecting several UT campus buildings

Several buildings on the University of Tennessee campus are without power Friday afternoon due to a construction-related electrical outage.
Currently, Subway and Twisted Taco in Fred Brown Residence Hall are closed due to the power outage. PCB is closed but will open no later than 12:30 p.m.
Circuit LA1
- 11th Street Parking Garage
- Blount Hall
- Carriage House
- Early Learning Center – Research & Practice
- Fibers & Composites Manufacturing Facility
- James D Hoskins Library
- Jessie W. Harris Building
- Law Complex Chilled Water Plant (serves Law, Blount, Panhellenic)
- Law Complex: George C Taylor Wing
- Law Complex: Law Library and Classroom
- Mossman Building (13th and Cumberland)
- Mossman Chilled Water Plant (serves Hoskins and Senter)
- Panhellenic Building
- Senter Hall
Circuit LA2
- Ayres Hall
- Dabney-Buehler Hall
- Engineering Service Facility
- John D. Tickle Engineering Buildin
- Min H. Kao Electrical Engineering & Compex
- Science and Engineering Building
- SERF Chilled Water Plant (serves Dabney/Buehler, Min Kao, Dougherty, Ferris, Perkins (partial), Physics)
- South College
Circuit LA3
- Alumni Memorial Building
- Austin Peay Building
- Burchfiel Geography Building
- Dougherty Engineering Building
- Engineering and Sciences Annex
- Ferris Hall
- Hesler Biology Building and Greenhouse
- Hesler Biology Chilled Water Plant (serves Hesler, Alumni, Burchfiel, Austin Peay, Ayres, South College)
- Nielsen Physics Building
- Perkins Hall
- Walters Life Sciences Building
Circuit LA4
- Dogwood Hall
- Fred D. Brown Jr. Residence Hall
- Laurel Residence Hall
- Magnolia Hall
- Orange Hall
- Parking Garage – Holt and Volunteer G-7
- Presidential Court
- Reese Chilled Water Plant (serves Presidential, Reese, Carrick, Morrill)
- Reese Hall
- White Hall
Circuit LA7
- Cowan Cottage
- Frank G. Clement Hall
- Strong Hall
- Strong Hall Chilled Water Plant (serves Strong, Clement)
- White Avenue Parking Garage
This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.