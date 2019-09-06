Breaking News
KPD: ‘Shots fired’ during arrest on Chapman Highway

Construction-related power outage affecting several UT campus buildings

Several buildings on the University of Tennessee campus are without power Friday afternoon due to a construction-related electrical outage.

Currently, Subway and Twisted Taco in Fred Brown Residence Hall are closed due to the power outage. PCB is closed but will open no later than 12:30 p.m.

Circuit LA1

  • 11th Street Parking Garage
  • Blount Hall
  • Carriage House
  • Early Learning Center – Research & Practice
  • Fibers & Composites Manufacturing Facility
  • James D Hoskins Library
  • Jessie W. Harris Building
  • Law Complex Chilled Water Plant (serves Law, Blount, Panhellenic)
  • Law Complex: George C Taylor Wing
  • Law Complex: Law Library and Classroom
  • Mossman Building (13th and Cumberland)
  • Mossman Chilled Water Plant (serves Hoskins and Senter)
  • Panhellenic Building
  • Senter Hall


Circuit LA2

  • Ayres Hall
  • Dabney-Buehler Hall
  • Engineering Service Facility
  • John D. Tickle Engineering Buildin
  • Min H. Kao Electrical Engineering & Compex
  • Science and Engineering Building
  • SERF Chilled Water Plant (serves Dabney/Buehler, Min Kao, Dougherty, Ferris, Perkins (partial), Physics)
  • South College


Circuit LA3

  • Alumni Memorial Building
  • Austin Peay Building
  • Burchfiel Geography Building
  • Dougherty Engineering Building
  • Engineering and Sciences Annex
  • Ferris Hall
  • Hesler Biology Building and Greenhouse
  • Hesler Biology Chilled Water Plant (serves Hesler, Alumni, Burchfiel, Austin Peay, Ayres, South College)
  • Nielsen Physics Building
  • Perkins Hall
  • Walters Life Sciences Building


Circuit LA4

  • Dogwood Hall
  • Fred D. Brown Jr. Residence Hall
  • Laurel Residence Hall
  • Magnolia Hall
  • Orange Hall
  • Parking Garage – Holt and Volunteer G-7
  • Presidential Court
  • Reese Chilled Water Plant (serves Presidential, Reese, Carrick, Morrill)
  • Reese Hall
  • White Hall


Circuit LA7

  • Cowan Cottage
  • Frank G. Clement Hall
  • Strong Hall
  • Strong Hall Chilled Water Plant (serves Strong, Clement)
  • White Avenue Parking Garage

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.

