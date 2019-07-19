Construction underway at new Lonsdale ministry complex

We’re getting a look at the new ministry complex in Lonsdale that’s in the process of being built.

The new 30,000-square-foot facility along Texas Avenue has been in the works for nearly three years.

It’s being built by the Emerald Youth Foundation thanks to donor support. Organizers believe when it’s done the community will have a great place to come together.

“It really will serve the entire community. So, for our programs Emerald Youth Foundation programs for children and workout equipment but then this will also be open to residents of Lonsdale,” said John Crooks with Emerald Youth Foundation. “For example, there’s an assembly room, activity room. We have a whole fitness area with a cardio theater and workout equipment.”

We’re told the new ministry complex is expected to open this fall.



