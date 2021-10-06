KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In late September, construction crews began working on a project to build an unique camping experience next to the Museum of Appalachia.

‘Appalachia Ridge’ will feature full hook-up RV sites, canvas glamping tents, tiny home camping cabins and treehouses. Developers say Appalachia Ridge will reflect the atmosphere of the Museum of Appalachia while offering a luxury feel.

“We believe that we could not have chosen a better location for our second Ridge concept. We feel we have started building a great relationship with this community and our hope is to attract more visitors to the area, while creating additional jobs and revenue for the community and area businesses,” wrote the owners in a statement about the project.

Groundbreaking for Appalachia Ridge (Photo via Connor Properties)

The owners, Jimbo and Mandy Connor and Mike and Jessica Hale, have a similar resort in Sevierville called the Ridge. This resort opened in May of 2019.

Appalachia Ridge plans to open during the summer of 2022. To find updates on the project, visit their website.