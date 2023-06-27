KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With the official first day of summer in the rearview mirror, it’s important to protect your family’s skin against the strong East Tennessee sun. But, is there one product better than the rest? Consumer Reports has shared its recommendations.

Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. It follows the standards of accounting and financial reporting for nonprofits as prescribed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. The organization does not get any payment for its testing or recommendations.

To find the best sunscreens on the market, Consumer Reports researchers started by testing SPF with test subjects coming into the lab to have sunscreen applied to their backs. Those subjects then soak in a tub of water for the amount of time the sunscreen is supposed to be water resistant, usually about 40 to 80 minutes. Next, the subjects exit the water and are exposed to UV light. The experiment concludes when test subjects come back the following day so trained technicians can examine their skin.

Trisha Calvo, the Deputy Editor for Food and Health at Consumer Reports, said after testing concluded there were two products that came out on top, one spray sunscreen and one lotion sunscreen.

“Our CR recommended lotion is Coppertone Water Babies Lotion SPF 50 and even though that says babies it is a sunscreen that both adults and kids can use,” said Calvo. “Our CR recommended spray is Trader Joe’s Spray SPF 50.”

Calvo also said these products happen to be some of the best-priced for families.

“These also happen to be among the lowest price sunscreens that we tested,” she said. “These came out at the top of our tests for UVA protection in their category and UVB protection and the Coppertone Water Babies actually got a perfect score of 100 in our tests.”

In addition to the level of protection, Calvo spoke about some of the more tangible factors they take into consideration.

“In addition to testing for the UVA and UVB protection, we also have a panel of trained sensory experts that evaluate the sunscreens for scent and feel and describe them for you objectively,” she said. “So you can determine what you’re actually looking for and the scent and the feel that will appeal to you.”

Calvo shared a couple of additional notes, saying when it comes to those wondering about mineral sunscreens, she said they have never had a mineral sunscreen score at the top of their list. Calvo said those usually land more in the middle of its rankings.

Calvo also reminds families while it’s possible to get good coverage from both types of sunscreens, sprays can be more difficult to use. They can blow in the wind, making it difficult to know how much is actually getting on the skin. There is also the chance it can be inhaled. For those reasons, Calvo said when using sprays on children it’s important to rub in the sunscreen and have children shield their mouths from the spray.

Lastly, she notes people underestimate the amount of lotion needed to provide full protection, saying it should equal out to about a teaspoon per body part. Calvo said if people are not applying enough sunscreen, they’re really getting about half the SPF protection.

For a full list of the top recommended sunscreen products from Consumer Reports, head to the list here.