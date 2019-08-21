Contest offers chance to meet Dolly Parton at 50th Anniversary Grand Ole Opry performance

To celebrate a huge milestone, legendary country music star Dolly Parton is offering a chance for one lucky fan to celebrate with her.

Dolly Parton is inviting fans to enter to be her VIP guest at her sold-out 50th-anniversary show at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville on October 12.

I want YOU to be my VIP guest at my 50th anniversary show at the @opry! You’ll get incredible seats to my sold-out show along with flights and a hotel in Nashville 💕 Support MusiCares and enter now: https://t.co/DTVa8pd4jc pic.twitter.com/FqnnRIxxa7 — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) August 20, 2019

The contest winner will be flown out to Nashville and put up at the Gaylord Opryland Resort before a private backstage tour of the Opry House and meeting Dolly in your very own dressing room. After that, you can watch the performance from your choice of side stage or premium seats.

Click here to enter for a chance to win.