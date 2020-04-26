Controversial Louisiana Pastor Tony Spell placed on house arrest

CENTRAL, La. (BRProud) – The attorney for Pastor Tony Spell confirms that his client “was placed on house arrest for refusing Judge Fred Crifasi’s order not to preach in his church.”
Church services were held as normal on Sunday night at Life Tabernacle Church.
The house arrest was put in place at 9 a.m. on Saturday morning.
Spell’s attorney says that “Spell was fitted for an ankle monitor which will force him to be confined in the exterior walls of his home.”
