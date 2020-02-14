Convicted drunk driver accused of killing two women in March 2019 crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man convicted for a DUI is facing charges related to a March 2019 incident that resulted in the death of two women.

McKenzie Brett Lashley was indicted on 11 charges in Knox County Criminal Court on Friday. Lashley had previously pleaded guilty to a 2011 first-offense DUI in Knox County.

Court documents state that in the March 2019 incident, Lashley was also under the influence of alcohol and had drug paraphernalia on his person.

In the early morning hours of Saturday, March 23, 2019, two people, including a woman investigators said had been acting as a good Samaritan, were killed by a vehicle on Interstate 40 at Papermill Drive in West Knoxville. The driver of that vehicle was Lashley.

The Knoxville Police Department said the crash had been reported around 2:12 a.m. and that Sarah Kasunic, 23, of Pennsylvania had been involved in an earlier crash and it appeared Ashley W. Moore, 38, of Goodlettsville, had stopped to help.

Moore and Kasunic had both stepped out of their vehicles when they were hit by the eastbound vehicle driven by Lashley. Moore was pronounced dead at the scene while Kasunic was taken to UT Medical Center where she also died. Neither Lashley nor a passenger in his vehicle were hurt.

In court on Friday, Lashley faced charges including vehicular homicide, reckless endangerment and a repeat DUI.

