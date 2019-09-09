Hearing for convicted killer who testified against Eric Boyd set for Monday

The hearing for a convicted killer is scheduled to pick back up in Knox County after it was put on hold due to the conditions of a plea deal.

36-year-old George Thomas has already been convicted in connection with the deaths of Channon Christian and Chris Newsom.

The deal comes in exchange for testimony earlier this year against the fifth person, Eric Boyd, to face trial in the slayings. Last month, Thomas testified against Boyd in exchange for a reduced sentence.

The jury wound up convicting Boyd on 36 charges. The deal cut Thomas’s sentence from two life sentences plus 25 years to 50 years in prison with the possibility of parole.

The judge said that the prosecution and defense were not in agreement on the specifics of that deal.

