Convicted murderer in 2018 Bullfeathers stabbing sentenced to 28 years

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The woman convicted in the Father’s Day 2018 fatal stabbing of a man inside the Bullfeathers bar was sentenced Thursday to 28 years.

Rickeena Hamilton, 40, had been convicted in June of second-degree murder and tampering with evidence and had been serving jail time while awaiting her sentencing Thursday.

For her sentencing, Hamilton was handed down the maximum 25 years for second-degree murder, with an added three years for the tampering with evidence conviction.

The District Attorney’s Office released the following statement after Hamilton’s sentencing:

“This family lost their son on Father’s Day. Although we can never make their family whole again, we hope that the sentence provides them some solace and protects the community.” District Attorney Charme Allen

In the 2018 incident, the victim, Timothy Cox, 22, and his parents were at the Bullfeathers bar and restaurant in Farragut celebrating Father’s Day and shooting pool when at one point in the evening, Cox got into a fist fight with Hamilton. After the two were separated and Cox walked away, prosecutors say Hamilton rounded a pool table, pulled out a knife from her pocket and stabbed Cox once in the neck – then left the bar, laughing.

Officers at the scene of the violent crime found the knife used to stab him, which had been thrown in a nearby dumpster after Hamilton left Bullfeathers. Investigators say it was an attempt to destroy evidence.