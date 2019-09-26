Convicted murderer sentenced to life plus 20 years in 2017 hotel slaying

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A gunman whom was convicted of first degree murder and aggravated robbery in June was handed down a life sentence plus 20 years in Knox County on Thursday.

Alonzo Hoskins, 31, was convicted by a Knox County jury after a four-day trial in June, at which prosecutors explained that on May 30, 2017, Knox County Sheriff’s Office Detective Heather Reyda responded to a shooting in the parking lot of the Red Roof Inn at 7525 Crosswood Boulevard in Strawberry Plains.

Surveillance video recovered from the motel shows Hoskins exiting a vehicle driven by the victim, raising his arm, and shooting the victim inside the vehicle. Hoskins then fled the area. KCSO Latent Print Examiner Tom

Finch matched a fingerprint found inside the vehicle to Hoskins, and members from the community identified Hoskins from the surveillance video.

Judge Bob McGee imposed the mandatory life sentence for the murder county and the 20 years without parole is for the robbery count of Hoskins’ charges.

Prosecutors with the District Attorney’s Office Career Gang Unit worked the case.