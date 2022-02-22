CELINA, Tenn. (AP) — Two former Tennessee pharmacists have been barred from dispensing controlled substances.

John Polston of Tomkinsville, Kentucky, is the former pharmacist-in-charge of the Dale Hollow Pharmacy, in Celina, Tennessee. In a settlement reached last week, he agreed to relinquish his pharmacy licenses in both states and not seek to practice pharmacy anywhere in the U.S. until 2040, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Tennessee.

Michael Griffith of Mount Juliet, Tennessee, is the former pharmacist-in-charge of Xpress Pharmacy of Clay County in Tennessee. He agreed to relinquish his license and not practice pharmacy until 2038.

Both of the pharmacists and their pharmacies have been under a court injunction not to dispense controlled substances since 2019. In addition to the civil cases, both pharmacists have pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to dispense controlled substances and fraud. They are awaiting sentencing.