Cookeville police searching for man accused of kidnapping 2 at gunpoint

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is sought by police after allegedly forcing two people into a car at gunpoint outside a Sam’s Club in Cookeville on Saturday evening.

Cookeville Police Department say they are searching for Tyler Justin Hall, 29. He was last seen in the Sparta area wearing a red shirt, white shorts and a gray hat. He was also carrying a camouflage backpack.

Police say that around 10:34 p.m., on Saturday, June 18, two employees were standing in the parking lot of a Sam’s Club in the 1100 block of Sam’s Lane in Cookeville when they say they were approached by a man, later identified as Hall. The two reported Hall took out a pistol and ordered them into the female victim’s car.

A police report shows that Hall told the male victim to drive toward White County. When the vehicle got close to Sparta, in White County, the male victim was able to wrestle the gun away from Hall. Hall then ran from the scene.

Authorities have active warrants for his arrest. He is wanted on one count of aggravated sexual

battery and two counts of aggravated kidnapping. Cookeville Police said Hall is known to visit homeless camps in the Cookeville area. Anyone with more information is asked to call the Cookeville Police Department at 931-526-2125.