Cool off in the snow this weekend at Ober Gatlinburg

Labor Day weekend may mark the unofficial end of summer but Ober Gatlinburg is jumping into winter!

Ober Gatlinburg Ski Resort has fired up their snow machines to offer visitors the opportunity to cool off all Labor Day weekend.

Running Friday through Monday, visitors can play in the snow at the bottom of Ober’s tubing park. There will also be a free concert on Saturday from 1-5 p.m. near the designated snow play area.

Admissions to the snow area will be free of charge this weekend.

We have SNOW! Stay cool and join us this weekend for some Labor Day Snow Play!! We are (im)patiently waiting for… Posted by Ober Gatlinburg on Wednesday, August 28, 2019

All of Ober Gatlinburg’s summer activities remain in full swing including the new summer tubing, ski mountain coaster and alpine slide.