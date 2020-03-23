Breaking News
Knox County closes all nonessential businesses with ‘safer at home order’
Closings
There are currently 49 active closings. Click for more details.

Copper Cellar opens West Knoxville grocery store

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville-based Copper Cellar Family of Restaurants opened its own specialty food market in West Knoxville over the weekend.

Copper Cellar Marketplace, located 9630 Parkside Drive, opened Saturday featuring fresh-cut meats, seafood, beer, dressings and sauces from the Knoxville-based restaurant company. A selection of seasonal vegetables, local eggs and dairy will be available for purchase.

The market will have specialty cheeses and other Italian favorites as well as a variety of already prepared dinner options such classic dishes from the group’s Italian restaurant Cappucino’s.

In-store, curbside and delivery options are all available. Call (865) 851-9088 to place your order.

The marketplace will be open from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. daily.

Copper Cellar Family of Restaurants includes Calhoun’s, Cappucino’s, Copper Cellar, Smoky Mountain Brewery, Chesapeake’s and more.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter