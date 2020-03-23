Copper Cellar opens West Knoxville grocery store

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville-based Copper Cellar Family of Restaurants opened its own specialty food market in West Knoxville over the weekend.

Copper Cellar Marketplace, located 9630 Parkside Drive, opened Saturday featuring fresh-cut meats, seafood, beer, dressings and sauces from the Knoxville-based restaurant company. A selection of seasonal vegetables, local eggs and dairy will be available for purchase.

The market will have specialty cheeses and other Italian favorites as well as a variety of already prepared dinner options such classic dishes from the group’s Italian restaurant Cappucino’s.

In-store, curbside and delivery options are all available. Call (865) 851-9088 to place your order.

The marketplace will be open from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. daily.

Copper Cellar Family of Restaurants includes Calhoun’s, Cappucino’s, Copper Cellar, Smoky Mountain Brewery, Chesapeake’s and more.