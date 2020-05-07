Coronavirus: 580 Bledsoe County inmates complete isolation after hundreds test positive

PIKEVLLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Department of Correction says nearly all of the 586 Bledsoe County inmates with confirmed cases of COVID-19 have completed a mandatory isolation period and are showing no symptoms.

Nearly 600 inmates at the Bledsoe County Correctional Complex tested positive for COVID-19 in Mid-April, prompting state officials to conduct mass testing at prison complexes across the state.

Prison officials say 580 of the 586 cases confirmed on April 18 have completed 14 days of isolation and show no symptoms.

Of the six remaining positive cases at the facility, two are hospitalized; four are asymptomatic but will remain in isolation.

“While there are a lot of things we still don’t know about COVID-19, our facilities are doing everything possible to limit exposure and keep staff and inmates safe and healthy,” Commissioner Tony Parker said.

Another round of mass testing of all staff and inmates began on Monday, May 4 and is continuing throughout the week. Results of the inmate testing will be posted on the department’s website at www.tn.gov/correction.

Appropriate measures are in place to ensure the safety, health and well-being of inmates as well as staff. Those measures follow TDOC guidelines as well as those provided by the Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). Disinfection and safety measures are ongoing, cloth masks have been distributed and everyone is being reminded to continue practicing the recommendations from the CDC and Department of Health to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Department of Correction encourages members of the public to visit its website for frequently asked questions related to COVID-19.