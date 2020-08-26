Coronavirus: 6 UT student organizations on interim suspension for reported gatherings

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — University of Tennessee-Knoxville Chancellor Donde Plowman told students Tuesday that six student organizations had been put on “interim suspension based on reports that they held organized gatherings in a manner that endangered the health, safety or welfare of others.”

In an email sent out to UTK students, Plowman and Frank Cuevas, vice chancellor for Student Life, said the Division of Student Life had placed the student organizations on interim suspension.

“These organizations did not comply with the Student Code of Conduct and the university’s COVID-19 health and safety directives for events on and off-campus,” the email stated. “These organizations are not permitted to host social events, either virtually or in-person, while under investigation. They are not permitted to host any group meetings in person, even if those events are not social in nature.”

Plowman’s email also emphasized the university’s push to keep its students safe amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Last week we shared that students and student organizations that host gatherings are responsible for ensuring that adequate steps are taken to protect the health, safety, and welfare of our community as outlined in the Student Code of Conduct.”

The organizations now cannot host social events — either virtual or in-person — and they cannot host group meetings in-person, even if those events are not social in nature.

