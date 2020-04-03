Coronavirus: Animal shelter volunteers say safer at home orders perfect time for fostering furry friends

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- While many people are being urged to stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic, animal shelter volunteers said it’s the perfect time to foster.

Vanessa Brown, a foster mom volunteering with the Sevier Animal Care Center and Young-Williams Animal Center, said now is the best time for a couple of other reasons: the animals will be great companions while we’re stuck inside and fostering helps the animals have a better and longer life.

“It’s so rewarding. Not just for me, but for the pets. They get out of the shelter, they get out of the shelter environment, they get to be in a home where they’re constantly having attention, they’re not having to be confined in small spaces. I love fostering,” Brown said.

Brown has been fostering for about three years.

As a stay at home mom, fostering is something she is able to do all the time.

She said you don’t have to be an expert with animals to be a foster parent. Shelter staff will teach you everything you need to know and answer any questions you might have while the animals are in your care, but Brown said you will also learn as you foster.

Brown said that the shelters can use more people willing to foster bottle babies, and again, during the stay at home orders, now is the best time.

Much similar to human babies though, bottle babies need to be fed every few hours and there is a proper technique to feed them so they don’t aspirate.

Brown said the shelter staff will teach you those proper techniques, as well as give you everything you would need to take care of the animals.

“Fostering is free, with most shelters it’s free. They supply you with milk, they supply you with the bottles, they supply you, if you’re doing adult dogs, they supply you with toys and a collar and a leash and, I mean, anything and everything that you need for those babies, they supply it. All you need to do is have time space and love,” Brown said.

Looking to adopt?

Brown said that fostering is the perfect way to find the animal that is best suited for your home.

She said that’s how she first got into fostering animals.

Brown said that there is a chance you have a foster fail, and keep one of the pets you help out, but you don’t have to keep them.

She said that for fostering, you can choose which pets you would like to foster and for how long.

To learn more about fostering with the Sevier Animal Care Center or Young-Williams Animal Center, click here and here.

